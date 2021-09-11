Morgan Stanley Sells 333,779 Shares of BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 398,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 333,779 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.88% of BioLineRx worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BioLineRx by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the 1st quarter valued at $558,000. Institutional investors own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLRX opened at $2.77 on Friday. BioLineRx Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average is $2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that BioLineRx Ltd. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st.

BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its oncology programs include Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is therapy platform used in the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and AGI-134 is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in April 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

