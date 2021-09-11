Morgan Stanley Sells 34,751 Shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,887 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,751 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of First Community Bankshares worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCBC. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 524,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,743,000 after acquiring an additional 77,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,661,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,818,000 after acquiring an additional 77,589 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $784,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 25,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $637,000. Institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:FCBC opened at $29.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $512.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.61. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $32.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.91.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $34.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.16 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

