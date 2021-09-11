Morgan Stanley Sells 509,288 Shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) by 71.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 509,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter worth $59,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter worth $62,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 850.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period.

Shares of UVXY opened at $23.86 on Friday. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $232.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.01.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

