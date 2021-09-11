Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) vs. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Financial Contrast

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) and Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

This table compares Rio Tinto Group and Mountain Province Diamonds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rio Tinto Group N/A N/A N/A Mountain Province Diamonds -62.66% 19.27% 3.79%

Rio Tinto Group has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Rio Tinto Group and Mountain Province Diamonds, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rio Tinto Group 3 6 8 0 2.29 Mountain Province Diamonds 1 0 0 0 1.00

Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus target price of $128.20, suggesting a potential upside of 75.18%. Mountain Province Diamonds has a consensus target price of $0.10, suggesting a potential downside of 71.80%. Given Rio Tinto Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Rio Tinto Group is more favorable than Mountain Province Diamonds.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.0% of Rio Tinto Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rio Tinto Group and Mountain Province Diamonds’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rio Tinto Group $44.61 billion 2.05 $9.77 billion $7.70 9.50 Mountain Province Diamonds $169.46 million 0.44 -$196.65 million N/A N/A

Rio Tinto Group has higher revenue and earnings than Mountain Province Diamonds.

Summary

Rio Tinto Group beats Mountain Province Diamonds on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum. The Copper and Diamonds segment offers gold, silver, molybdenum and other by-products. The Energy and Minerals includes businesses with products such as uranium, borates, salt and titanium dioxide feedstock together with coal operations. The Other Operations segment covers the the curtailed Gove alumina refinery and Rio Tinto Marine operations. Rio Tinto was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile

Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc. engages in the exploration, mining and marketing of rough diamonds. It focuses on the operation of Gahcho Kue and Kennady North assets. The company was founded by Paul Shatzko on December 2, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.