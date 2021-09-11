Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) to report $1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.06 and the lowest is $1.65. Mr. Cooper Group reported earnings of $2.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full year earnings of $8.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 38.03%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.38.

Mr. Cooper Group stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.29. 944,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,180. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $41.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.82. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.65.

In other news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $137,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $1,502,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,619.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 242.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mr. Cooper Group (COOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.