Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) to report $1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.06 and the lowest is $1.65. Mr. Cooper Group reported earnings of $2.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full year earnings of $8.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 38.03%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.38.

Mr. Cooper Group stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.29. 944,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,180. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $41.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.82. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.65.

In other news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $137,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $1,502,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,619.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 242.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

