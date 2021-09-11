Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.71.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COOP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

In related news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $137,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $1,502,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,619.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 242.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $41.29 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $41.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.65.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 38.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

