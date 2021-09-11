mStable USD Price Reaches $1.01 on Top Exchanges (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. mStable USD has a total market cap of $41.31 million and $109,730.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00002220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, mStable USD has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,266.44 or 0.99956846 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00060517 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008581 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00079567 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007383 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006054 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars.

