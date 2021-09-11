M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,654 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of M&T Bank worth $16,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of M&T Bank stock traded down $2.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.76. 584,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,684. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.26. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $88.48 and a twelve month high of $168.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.20.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.76.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

