MTR (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) Shares Down 0.5%

MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) shares were down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.39 and last traded at $17.39. Approximately 5 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.48.

Several research analysts recently commented on MTCPY shares. Citigroup upgraded MTR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. HSBC raised shares of MTR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day moving average is $17.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.4738 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

About MTR

MTR Corporation Limited designs, constructs, operates, maintains, and invests in railways in Hong Kong, Australia, Mainland of China, Macao, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Hong Kong Transport Operations; Hong Kong Station Commercial Businesses; Hong Kong Property Rental and Management Businesses; Hong Kong Property Development; Mainland of China and International Railway, Property Rental and Management Businesses; Mainland Of China Property Development; and Other Businesses segments.

