MU DANK 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $493.00 (DANK)

MU DANK (CURRENCY:DANK) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. MU DANK has a market capitalization of $386,884.69 and approximately $493.00 worth of MU DANK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MU DANK has traded down 32.9% against the US dollar. One MU DANK coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004744 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005785 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000961 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000417 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005044 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00031803 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00026070 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MU DANK Coin Profile

MU DANK (DANK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. MU DANK’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,873,046 coins. MU DANK’s official Twitter account is @DarkKushDANK

According to CryptoCompare, “DarkKush is a cryptocurrency built for the marijuana community, it's a PoW/PoS hybrid coin. “

MU DANK Coin Trading

