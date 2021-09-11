Multiplier Price Reaches $1.04 on Exchanges (BMXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 11th. Multiplier has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $55,063.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Multiplier has traded down 31.5% against the US dollar. One Multiplier coin can currently be purchased for about $1.04 or 0.00002301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Multiplier alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00069332 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.23 or 0.00128622 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.87 or 0.00180848 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,267.30 or 0.99991153 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,249.49 or 0.07177808 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $415.81 or 0.00918486 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Multiplier Coin Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Multiplier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multiplier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.