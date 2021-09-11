Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €278.33 ($327.45).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €232.00 ($272.94) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €317.00 ($372.94) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €241.00 ($283.53) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($335.29) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €289.00 ($340.00) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Friday.

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52 week low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 52 week high of €200.00 ($235.29).

Munchener Ruckvers Company Profile

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.