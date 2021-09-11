Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 61,199 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 46.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,612 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,199 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.19. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.33.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet cut Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.03.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

