Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 426,436 Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 426,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Apartment Investment and Management as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AIV. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,604,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,313,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 305.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,201,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,798,000 after buying an additional 3,165,769 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,621,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,637,000 after buying an additional 2,680,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 687.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,626,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after buying an additional 1,420,048 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AIV opened at $6.85 on Friday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average of $6.58.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, Director Terry Considine acquired 76,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $502,459.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

