Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,019 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRTX. raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.25.

In other news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $6,618,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,714 shares in the company, valued at $25,268,058.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $165.61 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.60 and a 52-week high of $249.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.37.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83). Sell-side analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.76 EPS for the current year.

Mirati Therapeutics Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

