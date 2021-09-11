Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,903 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 1,994.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Ralph Lauren news, Director Hubert Joly bought 8,400 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.90 per share, for a total transaction of $990,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $546,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.71.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $112.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.01. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $142.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 50.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.82) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.76%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

