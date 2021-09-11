Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 161.9% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAP shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.16.

AAP stock opened at $200.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.46 and a fifty-two week high of $217.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 47.00%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

