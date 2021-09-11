Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 38,083 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 85.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 38,083 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 47.7% during the first quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 383.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.0% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 95.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 32.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.40, for a total value of $712,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total transaction of $1,123,456.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,637,502. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRL opened at $441.00 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.97 and a 1-year high of $450.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $411.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.56.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.93.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

