MX Token (MX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.13 Million

MX Token (CURRENCY:MX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 11th. MX Token has a market cap of $121.85 million and approximately $11.13 million worth of MX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MX Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.22 or 0.00002677 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MX Token has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MX Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00059821 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.99 or 0.00162577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002948 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00014351 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00043844 BTC.

MX Token Coin Profile

MX Token (CRYPTO:MX) is a coin. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2018. MX Token’s total supply is 559,298,358 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. MX Token’s official Twitter account is @MXC_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . MX Token’s official website is www.mxc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is the official MXC Exchange platform token developed for proof of rights and interests. MX Token provides its holders with bonus rebates on the platform revenue, asset appreciation, supervision, voting rights, a series of rights and interests, etc. “

MX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.