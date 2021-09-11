MyWish (WISH) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,135.00

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. MyWish has a market cap of $1.23 million and $1,135.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MyWish has traded 42.3% lower against the dollar. One MyWish coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000285 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00059839 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.46 or 0.00160308 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002908 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00014245 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000397 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00043426 BTC.

MyWish Profile

MyWish is a coin. Its launch date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. The official website for MyWish is mywish.io . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

Buying and Selling MyWish

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

