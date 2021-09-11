Name Change Token Achieves Market Cap of $1.64 Million (NCT)

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Name Change Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0341 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Name Change Token has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. Name Change Token has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $58,770.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00059697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.19 or 0.00162951 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002945 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00014402 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00043655 BTC.

Name Change Token Coin Profile

Name Change Token (NCT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 48,227,929 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

