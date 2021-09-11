NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.02

NanoXplore Inc. (CVE:GRA) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.02 and traded as high as C$5.11. NanoXplore shares last traded at C$5.10, with a volume of 212,472 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of NanoXplore in a report on Monday, May 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NanoXplore from C$6.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Get NanoXplore alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.09. The firm has a market cap of C$804.86 million and a P/E ratio of -79.69.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for NanoXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.