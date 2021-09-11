Nasdacoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7,950.00 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 11th. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $163,108.65 and $7,950.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 35.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 25,812,968 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

