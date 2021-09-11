NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,209 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NWG. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the first quarter worth about $5,176,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in NatWest Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,006,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NatWest Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,325,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,859,000 after purchasing an additional 290,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in NatWest Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,419,000. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $5.79 price target on NatWest Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded NatWest Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.79.

NWG opened at $5.72 on Friday. NatWest Group plc has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.59.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 15.28%.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

NatWest Group Profile

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

