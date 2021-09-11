Navcoin Price Reaches $0.45 on Major Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $31.87 million and $1.04 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 14% lower against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00000974 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005870 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000195 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005164 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00031739 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00026324 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,589,680 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars.

