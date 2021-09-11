Neblio (NEBL) Hits Market Cap of $23.18 Million

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 11th. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for $1.30 or 0.00002849 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. Neblio has a market capitalization of $23.18 million and $1.10 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Neblio alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00069722 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00028802 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00008176 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,218,489 coins and its circulating supply is 17,858,325 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.