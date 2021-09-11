Neblio Trading 15.1% Lower This Week (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $23.19 million and approximately $736,521.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Neblio coin can now be bought for approximately $1.30 or 0.00002872 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00067095 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00028069 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007816 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,220,439 coins and its circulating supply is 17,860,274 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

