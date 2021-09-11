Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 62.44% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,221. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.97. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $17.24 and a 12 month high of $26.91. The company has a market capitalization of $700.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $82.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.29 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 32.73% and a return on equity of 22.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 245.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 104.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $26,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

