Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.32% from the stock’s previous close.

AERI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $15.65 target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aerie Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.28.

Shares of AERI traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $785.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.75. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $21.30.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 175.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $0. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

