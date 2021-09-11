Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,857 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Nelnet worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 180.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 43.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the first quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 13.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. 33.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,641 shares in the company, valued at $10,440,738.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Munn sold 1,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $154,063.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,927 shares of company stock valued at $5,394,614. 44.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NNI stock opened at $80.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.76 and a 200 day moving average of $75.51. The company has a current ratio of 73.42, a quick ratio of 73.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.68. Nelnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.66 and a twelve month high of $81.63.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $303.09 million during the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 30.80%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Nelnet Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

