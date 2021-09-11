Neo Market Capitalization Tops $3.44 Billion (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Neo coin can currently be bought for $48.82 or 0.00108180 BTC on popular exchanges. Neo has a total market capitalization of $3.44 billion and approximately $352.04 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Neo has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Neo alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00069664 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00059712 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.78 or 0.00128020 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.22 or 0.00160022 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002905 BTC.

About Neo

NEO is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neo is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Buying and Selling Neo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.