Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) Trading Up 5.1%

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (TSE:NEPT) shares were up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.82. Approximately 36,104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 356,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NEPT shares. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$4.00 to C$1.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Desjardins cut their target price on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$2.25 to C$1.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$137.08 million and a PE ratio of -0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.58.

In other news, Director John Morris Moretz bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$104,121.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,215,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,347,744.75.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc operates as an integrated health and wellness company. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products under the Forest Remedies and, Ocean Remedies, Neptune Wellness, Mood Ring, and OCEANO3 brands. The company offers turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to businesses and government customers in various health and wellness verticals, such as legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals, and white label consumer packaged goods.

