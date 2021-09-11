Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
NSRGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.
NSRGY opened at $124.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $351.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.37. Nestlé has a 52 week low of $104.50 and a 52 week high of $128.17.
Nestlé Company Profile
Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.
