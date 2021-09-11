Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

NSRGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

NSRGY opened at $124.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $351.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.37. Nestlé has a 52 week low of $104.50 and a 52 week high of $128.17.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSRGY. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Page Arthur B raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

