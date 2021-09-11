Nestree (EGG) One Day Trading Volume Tops $245,790.00

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Nestree has a market cap of $7.33 million and approximately $245,790.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nestree has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One Nestree coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,104.87 or 0.99995858 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00060208 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00008668 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00079338 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007404 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002270 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006038 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree Profile

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,740,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io

