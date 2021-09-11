NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NPCE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeuroPace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NPCE opened at $20.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.32, a current ratio of 19.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NeuroPace has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $27.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.06.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $12.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NeuroPace will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

NeuroPace Company Profile

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

