Neutrino USD (USDN) Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $508.75 million and $16.15 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00068685 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.35 or 0.00127325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.79 or 0.00179357 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,038.25 or 0.99986972 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,184.16 or 0.07068992 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.09 or 0.00914851 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 513,505,551 coins and its circulating supply is 513,504,969 coins. The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

