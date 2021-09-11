New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Trading 7.5% Higher

New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF)’s share price rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.71 and last traded at $1.71. Approximately 680 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 3,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded New Hope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut New Hope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, raised New Hope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.22.

New Hope Corp. Ltd. engages in the exploration of coal. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal Mining in New South Wales, and Other. The Coal Mining in Queensland segment includes mining related exploration, development, production, processing, transportation, port operations, and marketing.

