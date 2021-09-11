New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 5,232 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 18.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,690,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,282,000 after purchasing an additional 266,614 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,400,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,354,000 after purchasing an additional 26,543 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 88.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,064,000 after purchasing an additional 464,313 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 601,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,276,000 after acquiring an additional 262,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $119.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.66 and a 200 day moving average of $116.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.77 and a beta of 1.80. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.06 and a 52 week high of $146.97.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.17. Research analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Paul acquired 1,183 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.63 per share, with a total value of $124,960.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total transaction of $294,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $294,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,834 shares of company stock worth $3,354,070. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

KRTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.91.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

