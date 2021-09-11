New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,587 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Cohu worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cohu by 160.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 8,023 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in Cohu by 17.6% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 81,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 12,233 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cohu by 23.1% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Cohu by 25.3% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 697,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,659,000 after purchasing an additional 140,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Cohu by 2.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on COHU shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Cohu in a research note on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU opened at $34.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.77. Cohu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.29 and a 200 day moving average of $38.30.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.00 million. Cohu had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 17.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $175,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $35,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,333,270 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

