New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,917 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Deluxe worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLX. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe in the first quarter worth about $59,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 28.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 289.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Deluxe alerts:

NYSE DLX opened at $37.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.68. Deluxe Co. has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $48.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.74 and its 200 day moving average is $43.07.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.27. Deluxe had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 4.99%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%.

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on Deluxe in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.