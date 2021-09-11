New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 54.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 35,326 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Hub Group worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,116,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,494,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 3,516.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth $733,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group stock opened at $68.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.00. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.18 and a 12 month high of $74.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.73.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $981.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUBG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Hub Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hub Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.64.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

