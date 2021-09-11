New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.97 Million Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 42.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,945 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of Schneider National worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,372,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Schneider National by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 156,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Schneider National by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 500,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,491,000 after buying an additional 32,304 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Schneider National by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,352,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,709,000 after buying an additional 1,012,051 shares in the last quarter. 23.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schneider National stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.02. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.46.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 5.66%. As a group, analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNDR. TheStreet raised Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Schneider National in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.41 target price on Schneider National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Schneider National from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Schneider National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schneider National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.02.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

