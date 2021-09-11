New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.04 Million Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,185 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of Provident Financial Services worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 42.1% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 105,637 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 31,318 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,982 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 29,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

In other news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $221,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,733.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $65,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFS opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.92 and a 200 day moving average of $22.93. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $25.70.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $112.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.23 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 33.66%. Provident Financial Services’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 66.19%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

