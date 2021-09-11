New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Shutterstock worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSTK. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 197.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 54.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSTK opened at $111.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.07. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.97 and a 1 year high of $118.38.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.45 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 41.58%.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 16,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.20, for a total transaction of $1,877,648.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,805,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,632,974. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,804 shares of company stock valued at $16,922,321. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.43.

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

