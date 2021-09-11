New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,624 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in eXp World were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 451.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 20.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get eXp World alerts:

Shares of eXp World stock opened at $45.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 108.95 and a beta of 2.89. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.38 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $999.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.82 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 182.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

In other eXp World news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $527,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 485,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,055,412.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $70,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 291,200 shares of company stock valued at $12,266,330. Company insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

EXPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on eXp World in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

eXp World Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.