New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.17 Million Holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,852 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.26% of AdvanSix worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASIX. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 829.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AdvanSix during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in AdvanSix by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in AdvanSix during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of NYSE ASIX opened at $37.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.84. AdvanSix Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.21.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $437.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.80 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.85%. On average, analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

AdvanSix Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

