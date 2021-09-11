New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of Veritex worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in Veritex by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 916,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,997,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Veritex by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,036,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,916,000 after buying an additional 378,212 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 6.9% in the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 37,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 1.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,684,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 3.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veritex alerts:

In other Veritex news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 5,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $189,018.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $540,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 414,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,932,806.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,604. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

VBTX stock opened at $35.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.23 and a 200-day moving average of $34.06. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $37.99.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $79.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.55 million. Veritex had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 9.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.