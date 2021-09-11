New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.19 Million Stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 194,699 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.25% of A10 Networks worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of A10 Networks by 182.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of A10 Networks by 79.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATEN opened at $13.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 0.93. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.75.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.22 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 24.99%. On average, analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATEN. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A10 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 4,597 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $64,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 609,989 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,846. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,387 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $32,176.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $233,632 in the last quarter. 23.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

