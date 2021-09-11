New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 49.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,209 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Silvergate Capital worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,939,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,079,000 after purchasing an additional 318,786 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 738.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,093,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,458,000 after purchasing an additional 963,113 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 274.0% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 506,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,946,000 after acquiring an additional 370,759 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 335,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,727,000 after acquiring an additional 118,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 13,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $1,429,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $1,047,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,231 shares of company stock valued at $11,126,913. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

SI stock opened at $111.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.70 and a beta of 2.61. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $187.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.43 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

