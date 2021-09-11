New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,773 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of SITE Centers worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SITE Centers by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,146,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,861 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 42.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,215,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,723,000 after buying an additional 1,547,457 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 12.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,052,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,391,000 after buying an additional 327,267 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 16.7% during the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 2,940,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,871,000 after buying an additional 419,801 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 6.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,888,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,172,000 after buying an additional 165,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $16.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.80 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SITC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

SITE Centers Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

